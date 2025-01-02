Kinsale set to mark fab four with Beatles fest weekend

REVELLERS in Kinsale are getting ready to twist and shout as the town hosts its first Kinsale Beatles Festival, taking place on the St Brigid’s Bank Holiday weekend.

The new festival is sure to attract daytrippers and takes place from Friday, January 31st until Sunday, February 2nd, with entertainment here, there, and everywhere.

Over the years, Kinsale has become synonymous with a diverse range of festivals celebrating food, music, and culture and it will get back to what it does best with this new addition to the town’s calendar.

The festival is sponsored by Bulmers and the line-up includes a candlelit performance in St Catherine’s featuring The Beatles by The Munster String Quartet, plus tribute acts like Let it Beatles at The White Lady Hotel, Beatless, and The Beatlebums at The Blue Haven, plus a host of other performances across Kinsale’s unique pubs and wine bars.

The weekend starts with longstanding Beatles fan and broadcaster Dave Fanning in conversation with Steven Cockcroft and Jason Carty from the hit Irish Beatles podcast Nothing Is Real.

Dave Fanning will also be in conversation with Paul Muldoon on his work with Paul McCartney, followed by festival headliners Let it Beatles at The White Lady Hotel.

A host of speakers will appear at various venues around Kinsale throughout the weekend, including Paul Muldoon, Peter Doggett, Dr Holly Tessler, Jane Hayward, Anna Tharia, and Deirdre Kelly.

‘Some 60 years on, and there’s as much interest as ever in The Beatles. We’re delighted to be part of this festival. Where better than Kinsale for a Beatles Festival of international quality?’ said Steven Cockcroft of the Nothing Is Real podcast.

The Saturday will see a 1965 Reeling in The Years-style walking tour, talks on Abbey Road and the story of Dorinish Island, the Mayo Island purchased by John Lennon in 1968. Tickets for St Catherine’s candle-lit concert and The White Lady Hotel gig are now on sale on Eventbrite.

For more see kinsalebeatlesfest.com