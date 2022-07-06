… Kinsale Arts Weekend line-up

All of Kinsale town will become a stage from July 7th-10th, promises festival organiser Anna Mulcahy

What’s it like to be back after the pandemic?

KAW is very proud of the fact that we managed to stage shows throughout the pandemic. When you’re working with artists, creativity is at the heart of everything, and over the last two years that creativity translated into innovative ways of ensuring the festival could still take place when we all had to stay apart. We are already blessed with beautiful outdoor spaces in Kinsale, which provided ideal venues and we also pioneered a drive-in solution for theatre and music shows.

We can’t deny, however, we are thrilled to be back in more traditional venues such as the recently renovated St Catherine’s Church and are really looking forward to welcoming back visitors from further afield. The buzz around town is building already and that is such a welcome energy.

What can people expect from this year’s festival ?

We are showcasing more than 35 events across multiple art forms, from theatre and music to visual arts and dance. We can honestly say that there is something in our programme for everyone, no matter your age or interest. Alongside our headline acts Mary Coughlan, Professor Luke O’Neill and Paul Muldoon we are always delighted to showcase local and emerging talents across the entire programme. We can guarantee plenty of surprises with art as you’ve never seen it before, in places you might never expect it!

What are you most looking forward to yourself?

I just love the fact that our whole town is a stage and I really enjoy strolling around and admiring the window art on our walking gallery trail – which by the way is free! As part of that I can’t wait to see the makeover that Shane O’Driscoll has planned for hoardings in the Glen area of town and on route I’m hoping to pick up a few of the pop-up music and dance events.

My biggest problem is going to be working out how to fit it all in!

• See kinsaleartsweekend.com