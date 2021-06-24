Kilcrohane’s playground gets a fresh look and lots of love

MEMBERS of Kilcrohane Development Association took time during the recent fine weather to spruce up the community playground and give all of the equipment a fresh lick of paint.

Board members Steve O’Donovan, Cathal McCarthy and Bob Miller also thoughtfully assembled two picnic benches at the community field, so the students of Kilcrohane National School could enjoy their lunch breaks outdoors. One of the benches was paid for by the school’s board of management. The other was kindly donated by a person living in the community. Now, both will be available for use by locals and visitors alike during the summer months.

Members of the non-profit organisation said they were delighted with the opportunity to be active post-lockdown and to show that community spirit is alive and well in Kilcrohane.

Earlier in the season, they also purchased exercise machines, including a stepper, a pull-up bar and a strider, all of which were installed in the Kilcrohane Community Field.

The cost of that project was €3,800 but it is already proving to be a good investment because the machines are being used on a regular basis. The members of the association thanked the Department of Transport Tourism and Sport for providing the funding and helping to add to the range of amenities available in the locality.