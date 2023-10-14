Kerr’s in running for Bookshop of the Year

KERR’S Bookshop in Clonakilty has been longlisted for the ‘An Post Bookshop of the Year’.

The business is one of 12 bookshops around the country to receive a nomination. A shortlist of six bookshops will be revealed on October 19th and the overall winner announced at the An Post Irish Book Awards on November 22nd.

The ‘An Post Bookshop of the Year’ category is designed to acknowledge the significant role played by independent bookshops and local branches of bookshop chains in helping their local communities to find and savour the titles of their choice.

Customers were asked to vote for their favourite bookshops and to explain the reason for their choice. The bookshops that received the most votes were then longlisted and invited by the judges to enter a written submission.

Mystery shoppers will now visit the 12 bookshops as part of the judging process to establish the shortlist of six bookshops.

‘We are humbled by the support and the votes we received from our customers everywhere which brought us on to the An Post Longlist of the 12 Best Bookshops in Ireland – what an honour, and we are proud to be part of Clonakilty’s vibrant hard-working beautiful town,’ said Trish Kerr.

Brendan Corbett, chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, said: ‘Bookshops are at the core of communities’ all throughout Ireland and act as a cultural and social hub for many. We introduced this category to highlight the significant role Irish bookshops play, not only to their communities and readers, but also to the Irish book business. I’m delighted to see such deserving bookshops on the longlist and wish them all the best of luck.’

Dawn Behan, Chair of Bookselling Ireland, added: ‘Booksellers have such an important role connecting readers with books they love and it truly is wonderful to see them getting recognition.

Bookshops foster a love of reading in communities, especially for those new to the word of literature, helping them find titles they will

enjoy.’