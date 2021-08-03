Kealkil native Fr Con Cronin dies as bus crashes in Monkstown

ONE of the two men who died in the bus crash in Monkstown today has been named as Fr Con Cronin, originally from West Cork.

The bus driver and Fr Cronin were killed when a Bus Eireann bus collided with a number of parked cars this afternoon, and the priest was out walking, near the Bosun bar in the harbour village.

Fr Cronin was a curate in the Harbour Parishes of Passage West and Monkstown, but originally from Kealkil near Bantry.

In a statement this evening, Bishop Fintan Gavin said: ‘Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go to Fr Con’s family, his wide circle of friends, parishioners and his fellow priests in the St Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, as well as the priests of the Diocese of Cork and Ross. This tragic accident also leaves another family mourning the loss of a loved one and I extend my prayerful support to his family also.’

He said that Fr Con had served in the Harbour Parishes since 2012, establishing a warm rapport both pastorally and personally with all to whom he ministered and all who had contact with him.

‘He will be remembered fondly for his unique sense of humour and his openness to all people,’ Bishop Fintan added.

Fr Con was ordained in 1979 and ministered in Africa with the Kiltegan Fathers for 25 years before returning to Ireland in 2004.

‘His love for his native place and its people — the Borlin Valley in Bantry Parish — has never wavered,’ said the Bishop. ‘All who know Fr. Con are grateful for having known him and our diocese is blessed that he ministered among us.’

Along with Fr Sean O’Sullivan, Fr Con started a series of podcasts at the start of the pandemic as a novel way of connecting with his parishioners, called the Harbour Parish Podcasts.

Earlier, Bus Eireann extended their sympathies to the family of the deceased driver, who was described as a ‘long-standing and greatly valued employee’, based at the Capwell Depot.