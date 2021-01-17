Katherine ready to embrace change at helm of Network

The new president of Network West Cork says she was motivated to take up the position by her desire to help others and give something back.

Katherine O’Sullivan, who lives in Durrus, already leads a busy life, both professionally and personally, but is looking forward to her year at the helm.

Married to farmer Michael, she’s a mum to Pádraig (11); Daniel (8) and Ciarán (3), and is the general manager of O’Donnell Furniture in Skibbereen, a manufacturer of furniture for top hotels, high end residential and the cruise line market.

Katherine got involved in Network Ireland in 2018.

‘My interest was personal due to my work circumstances. I work in a male dominated industry and I needed to work on my skillset and personal development to succeed and grow. I was nominated as treasurer and I have worked in that role for three years.

‘It is, and has been, a great experience and I have met great people and heard inspiring business stories,’ said the incoming president.

Katherine is very excited about her term ahead, despite the challenge of Covid-19.

Her hashtag for 2021 is #Embracingchange. ‘It is in times like these that people thrive and find strengths that they didn’t know they had,’ she said positively.

‘I have a number of objectives for the year, including developing the skills of our members in a Covid world, bringing benefits of additional business and learning to our members, embracing West Cork and what it has to offer and the industries that are suitable to the region, supporting women in senior employment positions, as well as the entrepreneurs and much more.

‘But the most important thing in these times is the ability to change and adapt to our changing environment … so while I have objectives, I am sure that they will change.’

Katherine’s chosen charity for the year is Embrace Farm, which was set up in 2014 to provide a support network for farm families who have a loved one or suffered serious injury in a farming accident.

Katherine is keen to stress that while she is the new president, she’s only one member of a great team, and thanked both members and her committee for their support.