Karl to lead Clonakilty’s Darkness into Light walk

WELL-known health and wellness expert Karl Henry will lead this year’s Darkness into Light Walk in Clonakilty as revealed at the official launch of this popular event in O’Donovan’s Hotel Clonakilty last Monday night.

The event itself, which raises awareness on mental health, is always extremely well supported by the local community.

Member of the organising committee and Clonakilty mayor Sinead Crowley said they were thrilled that Karl was joining the walk this year.

‘Down through the years the response from the people of Clonakilty and the surrounding areas has been tremendous,’ she said.

Karl Henry said he was delighted to be involved. ‘It is amazing when communities come together for such a great cause,’ he added.

Mayor Sheppard encouraged everyone to come out and support the event on the day itself.

‘I would like to congratulate and thank the hard working committee, who organise this very special event each year. Mental health issues are huge on our agenda. This is a very worthwhile cause and one that is so dear to my own heart,’ she said.

This year’s Darkness Into Light, proudly supported by Electric Ireland, will take place at 4.15am on Saturday, May 10th.

The event symbolises hope, as communities come together to support mental health and prevent suicide.

The Clonakilty event will start and finish at West Cork Model Railway Village.

Registration is at darknessintolight.ie and it is expected that 600-800 people will participate, with many making donations on the morning.