Julia tastes the best of the west for TV

TOURISM chiefs are hoping for a boost from a new travel series with Julia Bradbury on British television showcasing the beauty of West Cork.

The new four-part series Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey has started on Channel 4, and features Julia – who was born in Ireland – experiencing Ireland’s landscape, culture, history, and people.

The series is supported by Tourism Ireland and last Saturday featured a Kinsale Food Tour, kayaking and seaweed foraging in Castlehaven Bay, and visits to the Skibbereen Heritage Centre and Mizen Head.

‘With a wide audience across Britain set to watch the series, it’s an excellent way to shine a spotlight on some of the many great things to see and do on a short break or holiday in Ireland,’ said Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s head of Great Britain.

‘Tourism Ireland was delighted to support the production of this new four-part TV series. Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of promotional activity, to encourage travellers in Britain, and elsewhere around the world, to put the island of Ireland on their holidaywishlist.’

Last week’s episode is on the Channel 4 player.