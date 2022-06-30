Judge tells Macroom’s Sgt O’Sullivan he made the job ‘so much easier’

THERE was a fond farewell for Brendan O’Sullivan as Judge James McNulty led an outpouring of tributes for the Macroom Garda sergeant as he prepared for his retirement last week.

After a career of four decades Sgt O’Sullivan who, apart from his role as senior facilitator for the day-to-day running of the District Court in Macroom, was known far and wide for his consideration, kindness, and efficiency on the beat.

Brendan, a native of Kenmare, graduated from the Garda training college in Templemore in 1982 following in the footsteps of his brothers John, Michael and Eugene, all of whom were serving gardaí at the time.

‘I was the last one in and the last one out,’ Sgt O’Sullivan told The Southern Star.

‘At my first posting in Dublin, at the Kilmainham station, I got to work with my brother John for a year.’

Down through his 40-year career with An Garda Síochána, Sgt O’Sullivan served in Bantry, Ballydesmond, Glengarriff, Macroom, Millstreet and Newmarket, before returning to Macroom as a sergeant in 2000.

‘I have been here now for 22 years and I must say that I am going to miss Macroom and my fellow gardaí here in the area,’ Sgt O’Sullivan.

While Brendan admits to reluctantly preparing for his retirement, he is also looking forward to a new chapter in his life with his partner Mary and his two sons John and Roan.

‘For the immediate future, I am going to relax for a while. We have a plan to visit family in America and I have a small bit of land in Kenmare that will keep me busy. Then, perhaps there might be a part-time job going that I might be interested in.’

At Sgt O’Sullivan’s last day at the court in Macroom, Judge McNulty paused the proceedings while the assembled solicitors, barristers and other court service officials thanked Brendan for his service and wished him all the best for the future.

‘Of all the gardaí in West Cork, Brendan O’Sullivan made my job so much easier because of his involvement in the courts here in Marcoom,’ the state solicitor for West Cork, Malachy Boohig, said.

‘He saved so much time and energy for myself and my staff, I cannot thank him enough for his input, his expertise, for his knowledge and just for his general demeanour. He is an absolute gentleman. I am certainly going to miss him and I wish him all the best for the future.’

Echoing the words of praise of all those gathered at the court house, Judge McNulty said that he would always fondly remember Sgt O’Sullivan.

‘In my 17 years as a judge here in Macroom I have always been impressed by Sgt O’Sullivan’s demeanour and he always impressed me as a truly excellent police officer,’ Judge McNulty said.

‘When I am old and grey and I reminisce of my days in Macroom, and with no disrespect to you all here today, it is Sgt Brendan O’Sullivan’s handsome face and his kindly genial efficiency that will come to my mind’s eye.’

‘I wish you a long and happy retirement,’ Judge McNulty said.