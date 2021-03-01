Judge hears ‘shocking’ case of animal neglect

A DISTRICT Court judge imposed a suspended sentence and over €3,000 in fines on a Skibbereen farmer for what he described as a ‘shocking’ level of animal neglect and cruelty.

Colm Geaney (48) of Curravally, Golf Links Road, Skibbereen had pleaded guilty and was convicted of six charges of animal neglect following three inspections of his farm by the Department of Agriculture in March and April of 2019.

At a previous court sitting the Department official, who first called to Geaney’s farm in March 2019, described the scene as all but ‘abandoned’ with the remains of dead cows and calves being eaten by vermin in sheds and fields. He also saw skeletal remains of eight cows, and other animals were standing in slurry with no hay or silage and the animals were wandering onto the public road.

Solicitor for Colm Geaney, Flor Murphy told the court that his client no longer has stock and has cleaned up his farm where he lives, and cares for his elderly father.

Mr Murphy said his client ‘was a very good farmer’ but something went very wrong, including the death of his mother, and he started to neglect his animals.

He also told the court that Colm Geaney was now unemployed as a result of his employer discovering that he was previously in court and remanded in custody for 10 days.

Judge Colm Roberts sentenced Colm Geaney to two months in prison which he suspended for two years and imposed fines of €3,450.