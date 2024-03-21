Judge advises ‘honest’ apprentice to tell his employer about charge

A JUDGE who described a 21-year-old Bantry man as being ‘young, forthright, open, and honest’ gave him a conditional discharge on a charge of having €10 worth of cocaine in his possession.

Lucas Ahles of Ards More in the Mealagh Valley in Bantry, appeared in his own defence at Bantry District Court.

Court presenter Sgt Trish O’Sullivan said Gda William O’Shea saw two males fidgeting and acting in a suspicious manner at Blackrock Road at 1am on April 30th 2023.

When confronted, the accused handed over a clear bag, which contained a small amount of white powder, and he told Gda O’Shea the cocaine was for his own personal use.

Sgt O’Sullivan said the accused, who is an apprentice carpenter, has no previous convictions. Speaking in his own defence, Lucas Ahles said his use of cocaine ‘ended after that time’.

The judge gave the accused the benefit of the Probation Act. It meant that he entered into a €1,000 probation bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for the next two years.

Judge McNulty told him it is not a conviction and that he will get his money back in two years’ time if he stays out of trouble. In the meantime, he advised the accused to tell his employer.

‘There are two reporters in court that might be putting it in the paper and everyone will know,’ said the judge.

‘Tell your employer that you were up in court but tell him you have it sorted, and won’t be using that stuff again,’ the judge advised.

Lucas Ahles thanked Judge McNulty saying: ‘I appreciate that.’