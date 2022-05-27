Joy in the Park event with free family fun

CELEBRATING life while highlighting the importance of minding our mental health through bringing the community together and finding joy is the theme of an upcoming event.

Joy In The Park, in partnership with Cork Mental Health Foundation, will host its inaugural event in Fitzgerald’s park in Cork city on the afternoon of Sunday July 17th.

A free, fun-filled family afternoon, it’s set to be a quirky and eclectic mix of live music, spoken word, storytelling, children’s entertainment, circus, workshops and wellness activities.

The event features Indie legend and ringmaster Jerry Fish performing the John McCarthy Main Stage alongside innovative, world music band, KILA and others including John Spillane. There will be mental health panels and podcast interviews whilst the Sensory & Wellness Haven will create a space of serenity, forming the backdrop for the Cork Community Gamelan, a Javanese gong and percussion ensemble.

The Cork Circus Factory will also be there to entertain families with a chance to participate in their workshops.

Groups including Shine, MyMind.org, Grow, Cork Counselling Services and Jigsaw will be joined by Pieta, Samaritans, Shine A Light and Aware.ie who will be offering their support and information throughout the afternoon.

Joy In The Park is a free event and open to the public from noon until 6pm. See joyinthepark.com