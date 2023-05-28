Joined-up thinking needed on island housing

WEST Cork’s islands are not exempt from the housing crisis and need attention, said Social Democrat leader Holly Cairns who highlighted that ‘pressures on housing are distinctly felt by island communities considering the additional barriers they face.’

‘Access to services, the transportation of materials – even construction workers and tradespeople travelling – are all extra obstacles for the islands’ inhabitants,’ she said. Referring to the recent report, ‘Housing and Sustaining Communities on the West Cork Islands’ – produced by UCC research in conjunction with local islands groups – she said it was clear the future of island living is under threat.

‘I was very concerned to read in the report that young families are priced out of the existing island housing market. If families with children cannot settle on offshore islands, then the continuity and vibrancy of island life is put in doubt. Also, without supports to help older residents modify their homes, many people are being forced to move to the mainland.’

This research, she said, also highlights other actions that the Government can take to support island communities – from a rural resettlement scheme aimed specifically at promoting the West Cork islands as places to live full-time, to improved broadband connectivity and regular, subsidised ferry crossings.

‘I raised the report’s findings in the Dáil recently with the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD. I called on her to act on the report and to work with the Minister for Housing to address the issues identified,’ said Deputy Cairns.

‘There is a need for greater joined-up thinking across different Government departments, focused on a shared goal of fostering island living into the future.’