Jehovah’s Witness hall gets the go-ahead for Bantry new build

PLANS for a new Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall near Bantry have been approved by Cork County Council.

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

The permission allows for the demolition of the existing place of worship at Raheen Beg and the construction of a larger replacement building, together with new signage, external lighting, parking facilities, boundary treatments and associated site works.

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The application was submitted by the Watchtower Bible & Tract Society of Ireland, which supports Jehovah’s Witness congregations throughout the country.

Planning permission was granted for the development at the existing Kingdom Hall site at Raheen Beg, approximately 3km northeast of Bantry.

Council planners noted that the existing building extends to 72 square metres, while the proposed replacement structure will have a floor area of almost 200 square metres.

The approval follows an earlier planning permission granted in 2022 for a smaller replacement Kingdom Hall measuring 163 square metres.

That permission remains valid until September 2028, but the latest application sought approval for a larger building to accommodate the needs of the congregation.

In his report, senior executive planner Ronnie Barry said the proposed development would not seriously affect the amenities of the area or neighbouring properties.

He noted that the site lies within the Bantry town greenbelt and a designated high value landscape area, but concluded that the replacement building was acceptable given the planning history of the site and the existing permission already in place for redevelopment.

No submissions or objections were received from members of the public or prescribed bodies during the planning process.

The council attached 15 conditions to the permission, including requirements relating to road safety, parking provision, drainage, waste management and environmental protection.

One condition specifies that the building may only be used as a place of worship and that any future change of use would require a separate planning application.

Planning officials also noted that the development will connect to the public sewer network and that adequate sight lines must be maintained at the entrance to ensure road safety.

The Watchtower Bible & Tract Society of Ireland previously stated that a larger meeting hall was required to cater for a growing congregation in the area.

The organisation is a registered charity which supports Jehovah’s Witnesses throughout Ireland through the construction and refurbishment of places of worship, religious education facilities and other charitable activities.

An appeal against the council’s decision may be lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála within four weeks of the decision date.