Jazz fan lost cool in row over hat

A ROW over a hat in a Kinsale bar during the jazz weekend last year ended up with one man being held back by gardaí outside the premises after he told them ‘get out of my f**king way,’ a court heard.

Robert McNamara (46) of Whispering Pines, Cappagh, Kinsale pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to being drunk in a public place and using or engaging in threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge James McNulty that at 9pm on October 28th last gardaí in Kinsale were called to the Blue Haven Hotel.

‘They saw the defendant standing next to security staff outside the hotel. He had been causing a disturbance in the hotel bar and he appeared unsteady on his feet,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘He appeared very agitated and when Gda Cathal Murphy asked him some questions he became even more agitated and started roaring and shouting.

He said: ‘Them f***ers stole my hat. Get out of my f**king way.’

The court heard that the defendant, who has 37 previous convictions, had to be held back and he had his fists clenched.

Defence solicitor Tony Greenway said his client had been listening to some jazz in the hotel and left his hat on the counter when he went to the toilets.

‘When he came back, another man had his hat on. He took it from him and he was then asked to leave. He then became aggressive to the gardaí outside,’ said Mr Greenway.

‘He has issues with alcohol and he has been in prison before.’

Judge McNulty asked the probation officer in court to carry out an assessment as to his suitability to carry out community service.

He was later told the defendant was suitable and he directed him to carry out 200 hours of community service in lieu of 60 days in prison for the more serious public order charge. He took into consideration being drunk in public charge.