Janssen supports girl guides in Lego League

By Zara Stout

MORE than 60 girl guides recently paid Ringaskiddy a visit to showcase their Lego creations.

Janssen Sciences, a part of the Johnson & Johnson family, are encouraging young girls in Cork and Kerry to develop Stem skills through the First Lego League discover programme.

The Lego League is an international competition that encourages young students to design, and programme robots using Lego. This year’s theme focused on reimagining the future of sustainable energy.

The League encourages teamwork, creativity and problem solving skills and places particular emphasis on promoting an interest in Stem subjects.

The Irish League initiative is organised by the institution of engineering and technology in partnership with Learnit and supported by the Science Foundation Ireland discover fund.

Janssen is supporting the Irish Girl Guides in the Lego League as part of the company’s commitment to empowering women in Stem and advancing diversity and inclusion in the industry, through the Johnson & Johnson Wistem2d programme.

‘By collaborating with the Irish Girl Guides, we hope to empower more young girls to pursue their passions and reach their full potential,’ said Liz Dooley, senior director of global engineering and technology at Janssen.

With the support of Janseen volunteers, girl guide units in Blarney, Carrigaline, Kinsale, Cobh and Tralee have been able to participate in this year’s First Lego League.