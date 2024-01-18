Jail time for ex who breached safety order for the fourth time

A WEST Cork man who breached a court safety order for the fourth time by shouting vulgar abuse at his ex-partner on a Clonakilty street has been told by a district court judge that he had his chances and ‘squandered it.’

At Clonakilty District Court, Judge James McNulty sentenced the man, who cannot be named, to 10 months in prison for breaching a court safety order last September.

The man was convicted of the offence on December 19th last and was remanded in custody until he was brought before Judge McNulty recently for sentencing.

The court heard that the injured party was driving to the shops on Pearse Street in Clonakilty on September 16th last when he saw her and began shouting at her as she drove along.

‘He was on the pavement walking and his remarks to her were vulgar and offensive. She felt humiliated, but he denied it, and said he was singing on the street,’ recalled Judge McNulty.

‘The allegation that he breached the safety order was proven and he was found to be an untruthful witness.’

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the judge that he has three previous convictions for breaching a safety order, having received a 10-month suspended sentence for a similar offence at Clonakilty District Court on April 18th last, which was suspended for two years. He also served 10 weeks and 10 days respectively for two other safety order breaches.

The judge said that a condition of the suspended sentence was that he was to keep the peace and not to interact or harass the injured party or her children.

‘There was to be no further breaches of the safety order. He wasn’t to return to his mum’s house and it was all clearly explained to him,’ said Judge McNulty.

He noted that it is the man’s fourth conviction for a breach of a court safety order.

‘He has made her life miserable and continues to do so. He knew well that he was to leave her alone and not harass her or humiliate her in a public place. We are past the suspended sentence stage, he’s had his chances and squandered it.’

The judge said the court will leave the existing suspended sentence hang over him.

Recognisances for an appeal were fixed in the defendant’s own bond of €100, and the judge also sought one independent surety of €3,000 with a third of that to be provided in cash.