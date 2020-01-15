It’s time to get goal-ready for the year ahead

GETTING goal-ready is the theme of the first Network West Cork event of 2020 which will take place at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery at 6pm on Thursday, January 16th.

Guest speakers include Sarah Abbott, executive coach at The People’s Practice and Katherine O’Sullivan, general manager of Skibbereen-based O’Donnell Design, who will share their expertise and experiences on how they have benefited and grown their businesses through successful goal-setting.

Sarah leads The People Practice, a boutique consulting organisation with clients in Ireland, UK, Europe and US, specialising in executive coaching and HR Strategy.

Sarah, who previously held global leadership roles in Apple, EMC, Musgraves and EY, is an insightful and intuitive coach and facilitator, having had a front row seat at some extraordinary HR transformations in several major corporations.

Aswell as being general manager of award-winning manufacturing business O’Donnell Design in Skibbereen, and a member of Chartered Accountants Ireland, Katherine is active working with a number of educational institutes, and encouraging the personal development of staff and members of the furniture industry.

She is a member of Network Ireland West Cork and contributes to Enterprise Ireland programmes to encourage growth in the number of women working in senior roles in the construction Industry.

A winner of National Business Woman of the Year 2019 Shining Star Employee, Katherine said: ‘I am honoured and delighted to share my learnings, skills and tips that I have developed during my work, voluntary work and parenting which will help other West Cork businesswomen. We have a tendency to self-doubt, but through resilience, determination and good planning we can achieve our goals. Organisations such as Network Ireland are essential to providing the network and support to help us achieve our goals.’ See www.networkireland.ie for more.



