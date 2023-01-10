Island life: the rise and decline of Cape Clear fishing

FISHING was, for a long time, an important part of island life across Ireland, and remains so, but fortunes have changed for those fishing out of Cape Clear, a West Cork island which finds itself relying more on tourists than marine life for its livelihood.

On the latest edition of our In The News podcast, reporter Jackie Keogh went to Cape Clear to speak with islanders about the iconic location's history and the rise and decline of fishing on the island.

In today’s podcast we’ll hear from Mary O’Driscoll, an islander who has been cataloguing Cape Clear’s fishing history, and Kieran Cotter, a former RNLI coxswain and fisherman.

Video produced and presented by Jackie Keogh.

