PODCAST: What next for farmers? Big challenges in 2023

THE agricultural sector has to make emissions cuts of 25% by 2030.

Radical policy changes are coming down the tracks from as early as January which will massively change how farmers, especially those involved in dairy, can operate.

In simple terms, for many in West Cork it will mean stocking less cows or acquiring more land.

The Southern Star's deputy editor Emma Connolly has been speaking to farmers and farming interest groups about the year ahead in 2023, as the new emissions targets spell uncertainty for many.

You can watch the report above, or listen on the go via our audio version.

Video by Emma Connolly. Editing by Dylan Mangan.

Thanks for watching and listening to The Southern Star's In The News podcast.

Please be sure to like, share and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.

For more on this story pick up a copy of this week's Southern Star or subscribe online via www.southernstar.ie/epaper.