Irish Water bids to restore water after burst at Curraleigh Reservoir

Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council are working to restore water as quickly as possible to customers in Blarney and surrounding areas following a large burst downstream of the Curraleigh Reservoir.

Water services crews are on site and Irish Water said every effort is being made to reduce the impact on homes and businesses and restore normal water supply as quickly as possible. Works are expected to completed by 10pm. Typically, it takes two to three hours after this to restore normal supply to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

While repairs are underway, customers in Blarney, Ballincollig, and surrounding areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and/or water outages until works are completed.

An Irish Water statement said: 'Uisce Éireann understands the inconvenience when an unplanned outage occurs, and we would like to thank impacted customers for their patience while we work to complete the repairs and restore normal supply as quickly as possible.'

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please see the Water Supply updates section of water.ie.