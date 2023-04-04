Irish Rail advises customers to book ahead this Easter weekend

CUSTOMERS have been advised to book in advance if travelling by rail this Easter weekend, as a revised timetable will be in place on all Iarnród Eireann routes.

A number of major works will be taking place over the weekend at various locations across the rail network, with the revised scheduling due to be in place from Good Friday, April 7th, to Easter Monday, April 10th.

Iarnród Eireann has advised customers to check timetables ahead of travelling by visiting www.irishrail.ie or on the Iarnród Éireann app. Intercity travel can also be booked on the website or app, and is strongly advised, particularly at busiest times and during the times of major works.

Major works taking place

2.30pm Good Friday, April 7th to 10.30am Easter Monday April 10th, Portlaoise to Thurles

From the afternoon of Good Friday to the morning of Easter Monday, track and bridge renewal works will take place between Portlaoise and Thurles. As a result:

A revised timetable will operate between Dublin Heuston and Cork, Tralee and Limerick with bus transfers between Portlaoise and Thurles in both directions. Advance booking is essential during these times

Saturday April 8th to Easter Monday April 10th inclusive, Dun Laoghaire to Greystones

A series of works including overhead line renewal, level crossing and station works will take place between Dun Laoghaire and Greystones. As a result:

DART services between Dun Laoghaire and Greystones will be suspended. Dublin Bus and Go Ahead will accept rail tickets on relevant services

Dublin Connolly to Rosslare Europort Intercity will involve bus transfers between Dublin Connolly and Greystones

Saturday 8th to Easter Sunday 9th April inclusive, Portadown to Belfast

Due to works by Translink between Portadown and Belfast, bus transfers will operate between Newry and Belfast on Dublin/Belfast Enterprise services.

Other Easter weekend revised times

Good Friday – April 7th

Revised times on many routes, including a Saturday schedule on DART and revised Saturday schedule on commuter services. Check times for all routes at www.irishrail.ie or the Iarnród Éireann app.

Saturday 8th to Easter Monday April 10th

Revised times on all routes, please check times before travel at www.irishrail.ie or the Iarnród Éireann app. On Easter Monday, this includes a Sunday service on Howth/Malahide to Dun Laoghaire DART services, and other commuter routes.