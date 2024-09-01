Irish firefighters join their FDNY colleagues for cycle to 9/11 garden

FIREFIGHTERS from both New York and Cork city and county fire stations are uniting together for a three-day charity cycle to Kinsale’s 9/11 remembrance garden, next month.

As well as commemorating the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, it will also remember other firefighters who have died on both sides of the Atlantic since then.

The 90 cyclists will begin their journey from the US Embassy in Dublin finishing up at the Ringfinnan Garden of Remembrance in Kinsale on September 11th – the anniversary of the Twin Towers attacks.

The cyclists plan to stop at 17 fire stations along the route while hoping to raise funds for two charities, Aoibheann’s Pink Tie and the Friends of Firefighters in New York City.

Speaking to The Southern Star, David O’Donovan of Kinsale Fire & Rescue said it’s an exciting collaborative project between the National Retained Firefighter’s Association and their American colleagues.

‘The cycle will take part over three days and we will finish it up at the Ringfinnan Garden of Remembrance in Kinsale on September 11th. There will be a ceremony there as well as presentations,’ said David.

‘What is also special is that a sap from a pear tree that survived the 9/11 attacks is being brought over by the chief executive of Aer Lingus, who is also taking part in the cycle.’

The cyclists will stop at every fire station along the route and those taking part include fire station volunteers from Bandon, Clonakilty, Crosshaven, Carrigaline, and three from Cork city.

The collaborative charity cycling event also received the support of councillors at a recent meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) said the Council should do whatever they can do to support the event, whether that is financial or logistical support.

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) said it would be ideal to hold an event for the cyclists in Kinsale Library.

Organisers of the charity cycle met with councillors in Kinsale in recent weeks to discuss the event. They also met with Cork city mayor Cllr Dan Boyle to garner support for the cycle.

The Kinsale Garden of Remembrance was established by a Kinsale lady, Kathleen Cáit Murphy, who worked as a nurse for over 30 years in New York City. During that time she came to admire the work of the fireman and was shocked at the deaths of 343 of their number who died in 9/11. As a result she decided to provide a memorial in Ireland, on her land at Ringfinnan, with a tree for each of the firemen who died, as well as one for their chaplain, Fr Michael Judge, who was a personal friend of hers.

Since the garden was planted, many relatives and friends of the dead have come to visit and leave prayers, photographs and flowers there.

Unfortunately, she died before she could retire to live in the new house she had built alongside, but her sister, Nellie, and family maintain the grounds in excellent condition.

• For more details of the event, see ‘911firefightercycle’ on idonate.ie.