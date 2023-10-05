Ireland transforming ‘from laggard to leader’ on renewable energy integration

IRELAND’S role in shaping Europe’s sustainable energy policy was up for discussion at an online conference on Wednesday.

The ‘Powering up Europe: Ireland’s offshore wind potential’ conference took place in European Parliament, in partnership with energy provider SSE on Tuesday. The conference was hosted by Ireland South Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly.

SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies reiterated Ireland’s potential as an offshore wind hub, ‘powering Europe’s energy and climate goals’. Ireland aims to achieve 37GW of offshore wind by 2050.

MEP Kelly stressed the significance of Ireland’s contribution to the EU’s climate and energy targets,

“It is important we learn from each other, and with Ireland’s massive success in integration of renewable energy into the grid, where we really are best in the class, Ireland has the opportunity to share the solutions to challenges that some member states are yet to experience. From laggard to leader.’

But he said Ireland still faces major barriers to getting projects to the generation phase. ‘I do not think people realize the extent of the problem. An Bord Pleanála have not approved a wind farm in 12 months.

‘We can write legislation and set targets all we want, but when facing such delays in the administration phase, potential is doomed not to be realized. We need more resources to planning authorities, it is as simple as that.’