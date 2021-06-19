Investor sought for unique eco tourism project on the Mizen

PLANS for a major new eco adventure tourism experience based at Goleen Harbour Farm are well underway and the owners are looking for investors to back it.

Owner Matt Mills and his team are working hard to provide up to 100 guests at a time with a unique experience on the Mizen peninsula.

‘At Goleen Harbour Farm we’re creating a place to stay, to relax, to have adventures and to learn, right here on the Wild Atlantic Way,’ Matt said.

Matt and his team used only local materials wherever possible to build a light filled, highly insulated, energy efficient, calm space for visitors to Goleen Harbour.

‘Right now we have our eco cabin/tiny house, which can sleep five with a fifth bed more suited to a child on the mezzanine, all designed and created with sustainability as our top priority.

‘We have designed and plan to develop a contemporary eco camp site with 16 pitches and six pre-pitched furnished bell tents,’ Matt said.

‘We also have plans for luxury 6m geodesic dome tents with outdoor kitchens that will blend into their cliff top settings on the edge of Goleen Harbour and Ballydevlin Bay.’

However, Goleen Harbour Farm is planned to be a lot more than just a place to stay and relax.

There will be a chance to go kayaking on a seaweed safari and foraging exhibition or a romantic trip by kayak to a bay where you can spent the night in a bell tent under the stars and enjoy a barbecue of local seafood.

‘We’ll leave you with a bottle of wine, sleeping bags and food for your breakfast before you return, by kayak once more in the morning,’ Matt said.

Matt also plans to run a variety of courses covering subjects such as green building and organic growing.

The vision also includes a space to be used as a retreat for artists and writers.

‘We will also have an area designed for weddings with views of the Fastnet Rock in the distance,’ Matt said.

‘The project has been awarded Leader grants which we used to install an eco-waste water system and an anaerobic digester that will turn waste silage into electricity that will power the entire site.’

The plan is for Goleen Harbour Farm to be completely self-sufficient and the project is activity looking for investors.

Matt said: ‘Goleen Harbour is offering the community of West Cork an opportunity to save on their income tax by investing in the development of Ireland’s premier eco-activity centre offering zero carbon holidays.’

For more information on the project see goleenharbour.ie