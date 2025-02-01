Investment in new water storage at Kerry Pike

UISCE Éireann has completed the provision of additional storage for treated drinking water on the site of the existing reservoirs at Kerry Pike and Killeagh, representing a total investment of approximately 2.9m in water infrastructure.

The projects involved the construction of a new modern 1000m3 above-ground water storage tank at the reservoir in Kerry Pike.

The important projects will improve water supply for homes and businesses in the two areas for years to come as well as support social and economic development in the future.

In addition to the drinking water storage tanks which have been integrated into the existing water supply, the project also consisted of the construction of weatherproof enclosures for pumping and instrumentation systems, below-ground dechlorination chambers with associated pipework and ancillary works.

Landscaping and planting at the site have delivered a biodiversity net gain in line with Uisce Éireann sustainability targets.

The project was carried out on behalf of Uisce Éireann by Coffey Water Limited.

To find out more visit www.water.ie.