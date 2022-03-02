News

Intelligence-led operation led to tobacco haul by Revenue in Kinsale

March 2nd, 2022 9:56 AM

By Jackie Keogh

The 73kgs of tobacco seized by gardaí in Kinsale yesterday.

Revenue officers seized 73kgs of ‘roll your own’ tobacco and 360 cigarettes following a search, under warrant, of a residential premises in the Kinsale area.

The estimated retail value of the unstamped tobacco – which was branded TurnerWinston BlondWinston BlueCamel and Marlborough – as well as the cigarettes that were branded Winston Blue is €52,000, according to a garda spokesperson.

She said this would represent ‘a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €40,000' and was part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can, she advised, contact Revenue in confidence on the free phone number 1800 295 295.

The spokesperson confirmed that a Lithuanian national in his 50’s was questioned by gardaí after the seizure was made yesterday, and she said the investigation is 'ongoing.'

