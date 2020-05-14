Instruments can be delivered

CORK County Council has now added musical instrument loans to its housebound home delivery services part of its Covid-19 Community Support Programme. If you’ve often thought you would love to learn to play a musical instrument but just never had the opportunity, this is your chance.

If you learned a little violin back in your school days, now might be good to revisit the old music sheets. If you’re cocooning at home and find yourself with time on your hands, this may be the perfect opportunity to try something entirely new. Instruments include violins, keyboards, guitars, banjos and ukuleles.

For public health reasons, wind instruments are not included. Covid-19 Community Call Helpline is 1800 805 819 everyday from 8am to 8pm.