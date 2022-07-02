Inspiring winners of local business awards

NETWORK Ireland West Cork (NIWC) announced the inspiring branch winners for the prestigious 2022 Businesswoman of the Year Awards at a special ceremony at Glebe Gardens in Baltimore.

The branch winners will be entered into the national awards, the winners of which will be revealed at the Network Ireland national conference on October 7th in Galway.

NIWC president Marie Wiseman of Wiser Marketing said she was thrilled that more women are overcoming their reluctance to shine the spotlight on their accomplishments.

‘We’re so proud of the winners and all the women who entered this year. I know our champions will be the ones to beat at nationals,’ she said.

‘Our goal is to encourage women to inspire one another to own their accomplishments and raise their visibility.

‘Supporting each other is critical to reversing gender bias and ensuring women have equal pay and opportunities in the workforce – and when you have a solid network around you like Network Ireland West Cork, anything is possible.’

Winners were: emerging new businesswoman – style coach Sharon Huggard; creative professional – photographer Anna Groniecka; employee shining star and power within champion – estate agent Majella Galvin.

Judges were Linda Coleman, branch manager AIB Dunmanway; Jackie Gowran, founder of Business Weaving and Adam Walsh, manager Field’s Skibbereen.