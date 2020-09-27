Inspirational story of Fergus O’Farrell hits the big screen

A DOCUMENTARY which celebrates the remarkable life of renowned West Cork singer-songwriter Fergus O’Farrell will hit screens in November.

Called Breaking Out, it was filmed over 10 years by Michael McCormack and has been hailed by critics as ‘a privilege to watch’.

Fergus, was the charismatic voice of Interference, one of the most compelling and influential bands to emerge from the Irish music scene in the 1990s.

He is perhaps best known for his timeless song Gold, which featured in the soundtrack to Once, the Oscar winning film and multi-Tony-award-winning musical.

Michael said: ‘It’s a great pleasure to finally share Fergus O’Farrell’s inspirational story. At a time when we all need heroes, Breaking Out will fill your soul.’

Despite being diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at a young age, through it all, Fergus had to keep singing. His unique talent and love for life is credited with inspiring a generation of songwriters.

Fergus lost his battle for life in 2016 and the documentary charts his life story, his diagnosis and career with stories from friends, bandmates and contemporaries.

The documentary took honours at the Galway Film Fleadh last year.

It will go on general release in cinemas nationwide on November 6th.