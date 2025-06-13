Inspection finds Skibbereen Care Centre takes person-centred approach to care

A HEALTH Information and Quality Authority inspection of Skibbereen Residential Care Centre found that its residents were content and their rights were promoted and respected.

The announced inspection last February also found that staff and management ensured a person-centred approach to care and were observed by the inspectors to be kind and caring towards residents during the inspection.

The centre is registered to provide accommodation for up to 51 residents, comprising 35 single and eight twin-bedded rooms and there were 49 residents at the time of the one-day inspection.

The centre scored ‘compliant’ in all but three sections, where it scored ‘substantially compliant.’

In the category ‘premises’ inspectors found that a number of wheelchairs were stored in one of the day rooms which took from the homely feel of the room.

‘Paintwork on bedroom walls and skirting boards in a number of bedrooms was chipped and marked. The privacy curtains in twin rooms were disposable hospital style model and were not conducive to a homely environment,’ the report stated.

It also scored ‘substantially compliant’ in food and nutrition.

While most feedback from residents was positive regarding the quality of meals in the centre, a number of residents told inspectors that they would like more choice of fish or vegetarian options rather than chicken for their main meal.

It scored substantially compliant in infection control. The inspectors found that the registered provider had not ensured that some procedures were consistent with the National Standards for infection prevention and control in community services.