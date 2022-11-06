News

Injured walker assisted by Castletownbere Coast Guard

November 6th, 2022 1:53 PM

By Jackie Keogh

The Castletownbere Coast Guard team assembled at 11.30am and within two hours the casualty was safely off the hill.

Castletownbere Coast Guard came to the aid of an injured walker near Adrigole.

A group of three hikers had been on the hills east of the Healy Pass when one of them fell, injuring his knee.

Castletownbere Coast Guard assembled at 11.30am yesterday morning and made their way to the area, locating the casualty and his companions on mountainous terrain above Glenlough Lake.

The casualty, an experienced hiker in his 60s, was made comfortable and then stretchered down off the hill, a distance of some 1.5km.

The total operation took just over two hours and Castletownbere Coast Guard wished the man in question well in his recovery.

***

