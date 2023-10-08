Increased Cork-Roscoff sailing will boost trade in south-west

INCREASED sailings between Cork and Roscoff will be a welcome boost to trade in the South-West, Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly has said.

Traditionally, the route operated from mid-March to mid-November each year. Now the Armorique ferry will operate every weekend during the last two months of the year. This is the first time in its 50-year history that Brittany Ferries has expanded the service into an almost year-round offering.

In March 2024, Brittany Ferries will reintroduce their 650-cabin flagship cruise-ferry, Pont-Aven, on the Cork to Roscoff route. This will result in a total of two weekly departures in each direction throughout the summer and autumn.

‘The more connections, the better as far as I am concerned. This will provide a welcome boost to trade and tourism in both Cork and Roscoff,’ said Mr Kelly.

‘Since Brexit, the demand for more connections between Ireland and mainland Europe has grown massively. The fact that Cork to Roscoff link will run through the winter for the first time in 50 years is a testament to this shift.

‘Improving transportation links between Ireland and mainland Europe makes complete.’