Inchydoney named Ireland’s top hotel at World Travel Awards

INCHYDONEY Island Lodge & Spa has been named Ireland’s Leading Hotel 2023 at the World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony in Batumi, Georgia.

Celebrating a landmark 30th year anniversary, the World Travel Awards serves to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry.

Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa was nominated alongside other prestigious leading Irish hotels and will go onto compete on the world stage at grand final gala event towards the end of the year.

Celebrating a milestone 25th anniversary in business this year, the team at Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa are thrilled to accept the award.

‘We’re delighted to be named as Ireland’s Leading Hotel 2023 by the World Travel Awards. We were nominated in a very competitive category alongside hotels we really admire which makes this award very special,’ said owner and founder of the resort, Des O’Dowd.

‘Giving our guests the best experience we can is what drives our team and makes us want to continually improve and grow and it is really fantastic to see our efforts recognised.’