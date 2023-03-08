News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: What's on for St Patrick's Weekend; Laser light shone at emergency chopper; Newsreader on drugs charges; Holly 'hop' sees SDs rise in popularity; Farmers' gorse fires fury; Woman fundraising for finger op; Bandon teacher celebrates three-book deal; West Cork Sports Stars 'team of the year' announced; Cork footballers looking up after win; Bandon Ravens Basketball Club recruiting

March 8th, 2023 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

