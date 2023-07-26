News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: West Fork summer recipes special supplement; Skibb ‘has no SouthDoc’ but HSE in denial; Abuse now a threat to democracy says councillor; Is it ok to have 16-yr-olds driving tractors?; Anglers want action on Bandon fish pass; Ardfield first responders group set up; New book documents holy wells throughout West Cork; Club scene takes over; Plunketts secure unique double; Cork into All-Ireland camogie final West Cork U13s shine at Foyle Cup

July 26th, 2023 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

WEST FORK SUMMER RECIPES SPECIAL

  • 15 easy-to-prepare recipes by West Cork food experts featuring local ingredients

 

IN NEWS

  • Skibb ‘has no SouthDoc’ but HSE in denial
  • Abuse now a threat to democracy says councillor
  • Is it ok to have 16-yr-olds driving tractors?
  • Anglers want action on Bandon fish pass
  • Ardfield first responders group set up

 

 

IN LIFE

  • New book documents holy wells throughout West Cork

 

IN SPORT

  • Club scene takes over
  • Plunketts secure unique double
  • Cork into All-Ireland camogie final
  • West Cork U13s shine at Foyle Cup

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY July 27th

