News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: West Cork's Cutest Pet competition is back!; Two €3,000 beach access wheelchairs never used; Holly was told Fine Gael will win back ‘their’ seat; Camino status for local trail; Star approval for film studio; Pieta launches new West Cork service; West Cork stars power Munster to URC glory; What’s happened to Cork v Kerry rivalry; Cork ladies retain Munster football crown

May 31st, 2023 9:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

WEST CORK’S CUTEST PET COMPETITION IS BACK!

  • Send in a photo of your pet for a chance to win

IN NEWS

  • Two €3,000 beach access wheelchairs never used
  • Holly was told Fine Gael will win back ‘their’ seat
  • Camino status for local trail
  • Star approval for film studio
  • Out and About in West Cork summer picture special

IN LIFE

  • Pieta launches new West Cork service

 

IN SPORT

  • West Cork stars power Munster to URC glory
  • What’s happened to Cork v Kerry rivalry
  • Cork ladies retain Munster football crown

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY JUNE 1ST

Share this article

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.