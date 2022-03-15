In this week's Southern Star: West Cork schools open arms to Ukrainian children; Make your money go further in 2022 & the West Cork Rally is back!

In this week's Southern Star…

• West Cork schools open arms to Ukrainian children

• Make your money go further in 2022 – three pages of expert advice on getting the most from your hard-earned cash

• Debs and grads photo special

• Emma Connolly's going off her trolley with cost of living!

• Two-page special on the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY MARCH 17TH (ST PATRICK'S DAY)