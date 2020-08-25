In this week's Southern Star: West Cork counts the cost of yet more flooding, Cllr Paul Hayes on quitting the booze & West Cork's top athletes stole the show at the national championships

In this week's Southern Star… • West Cork counts the cost of yet more flooding • A night in Old Head luxury Motoring Aug, 2020 Another romp in a 2008 Read more • My year without beer: Cllr Paul Hayes on quitting the booze • West Cork's top athletes stole the show at the national championships Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1 IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY AUGUST 27th

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.