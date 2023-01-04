IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
CASH GIVEAWAY!
-
Week One of our super January €1,000 cash giveaway
IN NEWS
- West Cork GPs under severe pressure
- Man charged with four counts of hit and run
- Drinagh man honoured in San Francisco
- Fears over shortage of places for Clon schoolboys
- Road damaged by burst pipes
News
Dec, 2022
It’s a time to be thankful
Read more
IN LIFE
- A focus on female friendships!
IN SPORT
- Cork leave door open for Áine Terry
- Ronayne demanding more of Cork in 2023
- Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí rugby on the rise
- Everard to race at Cross Cup de Hannut