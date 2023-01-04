News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Week One of our super €1,000 cash giveaway; West Cork GPs under severe pressure; Man charged with four counts of hit and run; Drinagh man honoured in San Francisco; Fears over shortage of places for Clon schoolboys; Road damaged by burst pipes; A focus on female friendships; Cork leave door open for Áine Terry; Ronayne demanding more of Cork in 2023; Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí rugby on the rise; Everard to race at Cross Cup de Hannut

January 4th, 2023 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

CASH GIVEAWAY!

  • Week One of our super January €1,000 cash giveaway

 

IN NEWS

  • West Cork GPs under severe pressure
  • Man charged with four counts of hit and run
  • Drinagh man honoured in San Francisco
  • Fears over shortage of places for Clon schoolboys
  • Road damaged by burst pipes

 

IN LIFE

  • A focus on female friendships!

 

IN SPORT

  • Cork leave door open for Áine Terry
  • Ronayne demanding more of Cork in 2023
  • Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí rugby on the rise
  • Everard to race at Cross Cup de Hannut

 

