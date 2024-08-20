IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: We reveal August's winner of the West Cork Farming Awards; How the rise of local history associations is preserving our heritage; Gallery: Debs & Grads in full swing; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, August 22nd

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
IN NEWS
Gallery: Debs & Grads in full swing
Dunmanway assault: two in court
N71 roadworks on long finger
Blackleg a serious worry for farmers
Landlord told to pay compensation
IN LIFE
How the rise of local history associations is preserving our heritage
We reveal August's winner of the West Cork Farming Awards
IN SPORT
Tributes paid to Newcestown and Cork legend Kevin Kehily
Phil Healy enjoys hero's welcome after Olympic exploits
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe
IN SHOPS THURSDAY AUGUST 22nd