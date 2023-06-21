News

Spectacular 104-page summer activity guide; West Cork's Cutest Pet finalists revealed; Leap students beg drivers to slow down; reward offered after sabotage of seaweed harvest; axe and sticks used in brawl; new music centre for Bantry; Hospice looking to develop services for all of West Cork; Rebel footballers keen to build on win; Newcestown win promotion in county league; Bantry kickboxer primed for for Euro Games; Best finish ever for West Cork in Kennedy Cup

June 21st, 2023 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

THINGS TO SEE & DO IN WEST CORK

  • Spectacular 104-page summer activity guide

 

WEST CORK’S CUTEST PET COMPETITION

  • We reveal the finalists

 

IN NEWS

  • Leap students beg drivers to slow down
  • Reward offered after sabotage of seaweed harvest
  • Axe and sticks used in brawl
  • New music centre for Bantry

 

IN LIFE

  • Bantry Hospice looking to develop services for all of West Cork

 

IN SPORT

  • Rebel footballers keen to build on statement win
  • Newcestown win promotion in county league
  • Bantry kickboxer primed for Euro Games
  • Best finish ever for West Cork in Kennedy Cup

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY June 22nd

