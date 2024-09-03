Southern Star Ltd. logo
IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Special souvenir edition of The Southern Star; First Day at School photo special; We chat to nine West Cork GAA players abroad; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, September 5th

September 3rd, 2024 12:55 PM

By Southern Star Team

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Special souvenir edition of The Southern Star; First Day at School photo special; We chat to nine West Cork GAA players abroad; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, September 5th

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

For the first time in our 135-year history, we're releasing a special souvenir issue that you'll want to keep forever.

FREE 'FIRST DAY AT SCHOOL' PHOTO SPECIAL SUPPLEMENT

IN NEWS

Photo special on Skibbereen's huge welcome for its Olympic champions

The Kinsale Giant

Castletown's newest fishing boat's three-month Spain trip

 

IN LIFE

Bantry moviemaker Damian hits big time with Oddity

 

IN SPORT

Historic success for Cill Mochomóg hurlers

We chat to nine West Cork GAA players abroad

IN SHOPS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 5TH

*****

