IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Special souvenir edition of The Southern Star; First Day at School photo special; We chat to nine West Cork GAA players abroad; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, September 5th

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
For the first time in our 135-year history, we're releasing a special souvenir issue that you'll want to keep forever.
FREE 'FIRST DAY AT SCHOOL' PHOTO SPECIAL SUPPLEMENT
IN NEWS
Photo special on Skibbereen's huge welcome for its Olympic champions
The Kinsale Giant
Castletown's newest fishing boat's three-month Spain trip
IN LIFE
Bantry moviemaker Damian hits big time with Oddity
IN SPORT
Historic success for Cill Mochomóg hurlers
We chat to nine West Cork GAA players abroad
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe
IN SHOPS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 5TH