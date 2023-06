In this week's Southern Star…

• Search begins to find West Cork's best farming family

• Bantry phone mast decision appealed

• Rescue at Inchydoney's east beach

• Shortage of taxis must be addressed

• Mini boat sets sail on high seas

• Cork's focus turns to All-Ireland football quarter-final

& MORE

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via The Southern Star ePaper ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH