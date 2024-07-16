Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Remembering Baltimore's pirate past; Skibbereen Arts Festival is going for gold; Skibbereen rowers close in on 200 national titles; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, July 18th

July 16th, 2024 4:43 PM

By Southern Star Team

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Remembering Baltimore's pirate past; Skibbereen Arts Festival is going for gold; Skibbereen rowers close in on 200 national titles; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, July 18th Image

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

CSO takes woman to court over Census form

Former Star editor changed face of social housing

Ballingeary Irish college remains empty

Schull bursaries given in memory of Maureen

Remembering Baltimore's pirate past

IN LIFE

July's West Cork Farming Award winner revealed

Skibbereen Arts Festival is going for gold

 

IN SPORT

Rebels ready to end long wait for Liam McCarthy Cup

Skibbereen rowers close in on 200 national titles

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY JULY 18TH

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended