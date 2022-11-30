News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Rates hike for bigger firms agreed; Fire guts former Beamish home; Harte has €170m debt written off; Whiddy staff set to strike; Research into breeding eco-cows; Baby daughter inspires Michelin-starred Ahmet; All-star joy for Libby and Saoirse; Dohenys win Carbery junior C/D final; West Cork LGFA awards night special; Bandon beat Skibb in local derby

November 30th, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

IN NEWS

  • Rates hike for bigger firms agreed
  • Fire guts former Beamish home
  • Harte has €170m debt written off
  • Whiddy staff set to strike
  • Research into breeding eco-cows

 

IN LIFE

  • Baby daughter inspires Baltimore's Michelin-starred Ahmet Dede

 

IN SPORT

  • All-star joy for Libby and Saoirse
  • Dohenys win Carbery junior C/D final
  • West Cork LGFA awards night special
  • Bandon beat Skibb in local derby

 

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY DECEMBER 1st

 

 

***

