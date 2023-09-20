IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

Nitrates are killing Lough Hyne sealife

Surge in homeless women contacting ‘Beacon’

Courtmacsherry’s ‘Clerys Clock’ loses its canopy

Bantry woman to seek seat for Farmer’s Alliance

How the pandemic rekindled our love of art

Prison for man who committed ‘savage’ unprovoked attack

IN LIFE

A pilgrimage off the West Cork coast

IN SPORT

Haven and Clon face toughest challenges yet

Newcestown through to senior A hurling semis

Libby, Saoirse & Fiona shortlisted for All-Stars

Fintan McCarthy wants to hit new speeds in Paris

