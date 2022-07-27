News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Man threatens to kill ex-colleagues; Date set for Dwyer appeal; Dead fox left on sign in Timoleague; Surge in demand for Bandon foodbank; Out and about – agri shows, Roaring ’20s, Mizen cycle; ‘Rescuing’ Beara’s old buildings; Concert to honour astronomer Agnes Clerke; Bumper club championship special; Cork in All-Ireland camogie final; Meala Moos to take over Croke Park

July 27th, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

  • Man threatens to kill ex-colleagues
  • Date set for Dwyer appeal
  • Dead fox left on sign in Timoleague
  • Surge in demand for Bandon foodbank
  • Out and about – agri shows, Roaring ’20s, Mizen cycle
  • ‘Rescuing’ Beara’s old buildings

 

IN LIFE

  • Concert to honour astronomer Agnes Clerke

 

IN SPORT

  • Bumper club championship special
  • Cork in All-Ireland camogie final
  • O’Leary fires Armagh to final
  • Meala Moos to take over Croke Park

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY JULY 28th

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.