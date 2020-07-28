In this week's Southern Star: Is camping the new cool? The GAA is back! Drimoleague twins are the 'Star' of Young Offenders

News

Is camping the new cool? The GAA is back! Drimoleague twins are the 'Star' of Young Offenders

July 28th, 2020 11:53 AM

By Jack McCarron

• Church heads to the beach for socially-distanced Sunday service

• Is camping the new cool? Local sites are reporting huge demand this summer

• 'Innocent' UK visitor praises gardaí after verbal abuse in Skibbereen carpark

• Drimoleague sister act Penny and Nola Richardson have a starring role to play in the third series of the hit TV show The Young Offenders – even if they’re still blissfully unaware of their claim to fame

• After an action-packed weekend of GAA action in all codes, don't miss this week's Star Sports for the best coverage and analysis of the big games

