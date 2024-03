IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

Out and About at St.Patrick's Day parades around West Cork

IN NEWS

International drug search focused on West Cork

Council chief bemoans paltry roads budget

Renowned farm leader enters politics

'Irish Rovers' plan epic charity tractor run

Drombeg ‘as important as Newgrange’

IN LIFE

A little piece of India in West Cork

IN SPORT

Local hero Keith Crowley powers to West Cork Rally glory

Jack Crowley passes Six Nations audition with flying colours

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY MARCH 21st